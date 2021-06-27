Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.68. United States Cellular posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. United States Cellular has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,388 shares of company stock worth $559,313. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in United States Cellular by 24.0% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in United States Cellular by 75.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 113,237 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in United States Cellular by 21.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 104,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United States Cellular by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 101,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.82% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

