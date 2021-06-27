Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) will announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Viasat’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Viasat posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,310.00, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Viasat by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Viasat by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Viasat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Viasat by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Viasat by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.