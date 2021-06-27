Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Xenia Hotels & Resorts reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 75.76%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,205. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.17. 1,087,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,496. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.67. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

