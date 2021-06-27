Zacks: Analysts Expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure reported earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.42. 409,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,804. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 0.67. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,433.33%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

