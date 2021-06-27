Zacks: Analysts Expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will report $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.44. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

ACLS stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 560,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,014,000 after buying an additional 532,328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 45,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2,542.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after buying an additional 506,946 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

