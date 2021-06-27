Zacks: Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to Post $1.72 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.88. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.94.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $188.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $197.38. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,879,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,340,000 after purchasing an additional 271,628 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.