Zacks: Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.19. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $8.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,612,000 after buying an additional 37,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LULU opened at $363.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $330.19. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.