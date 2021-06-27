Zacks: Analysts Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.63 Million

Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will announce $173.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.11 million to $204.00 million. RLJ Lodging Trust posted sales of $32.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 432.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $727.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.83 million to $886.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RLJ Lodging Trust.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 138.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RLJ shares. Compass Point upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Financial upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RLJ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.