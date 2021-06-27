Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Avantor reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $35.68 on Thursday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.03, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.30.

In other Avantor news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $7,532,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares in the company, valued at $49,836,245.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 2,626,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $80,589,334.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,839.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,492,284 shares of company stock worth $108,178,090. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.