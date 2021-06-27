Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $0.79. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of ($5.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $480,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $80.75 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.35.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

