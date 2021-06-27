Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to Announce $1.83 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Cambridge Bancorp posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $42.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $84.33 on Thursday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $586.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

