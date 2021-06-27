Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $127.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will report $127.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $129.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.44 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $114.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $519.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $513.82 million to $524.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $526.35 million, with estimates ranging from $514.84 million to $537.86 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holly Energy Partners.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

HEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,103,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,638,000 after buying an additional 350,143 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,139,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,993,000 after buying an additional 1,423,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,621,000 after buying an additional 1,110,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 1,380.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 501,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,580,000 after buying an additional 467,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.82% of the company’s stock.

HEP stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. 100,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,622. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.