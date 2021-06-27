Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to post $26.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.53 billion. Lowe’s Companies reported sales of $27.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year sales of $91.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $89.24 billion to $94.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $91.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $84.32 billion to $98.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.66. 4,149,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,810,887. The company has a market capitalization of $136.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $128.93 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.