Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is $0.00. Target Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%.

TH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Target Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a market capitalization of $421.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

