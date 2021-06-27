Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.30 Million

Analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post sales of $238.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.60 million and the lowest is $238.00 million. US Ecology posted sales of $213.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year sales of $973.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $971.40 million to $976.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $228.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.30 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECOL. TheStreet upgraded US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

NASDAQ ECOL opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the first quarter worth about $77,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in US Ecology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in US Ecology by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,833,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,613,000 after acquiring an additional 272,219 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Ecology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in US Ecology by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

