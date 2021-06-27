Zacks: Brokerages Expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02.

ABEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In related news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $84,914.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 226,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,854 shares of company stock valued at $185,738 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.63.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

