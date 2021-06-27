Zacks: Brokerages Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $937.52 Million

Brokerages expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to post sales of $937.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $965.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $916.90 million. Align Technology reported sales of $352.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year sales of $3.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $614.98. 2,123,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,206. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 106.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $254.69 and a twelve month high of $647.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $593.11.

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,396 shares of company stock valued at $13,413,107. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

