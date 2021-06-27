Zacks: Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.40 Million

Analysts expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to announce sales of $247.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $252.10 million and the lowest is $240.10 million. LivaNova posted sales of $182.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $983.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $979.30 million to $987.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.00 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 43.88%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

LIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.50.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter worth about $102,715,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $82,565,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,559,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth approximately $63,566,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 625.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,177,000 after purchasing an additional 796,556 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $86.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.85. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $90.25.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

