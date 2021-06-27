Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to Announce $1.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.28. National Health Investors posted earnings of $1.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NHI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,891. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.92. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $53.70 and a 52 week high of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.75%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

