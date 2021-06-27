Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Park-Ohio posted earnings per share of ($1.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.30 million.

Several research analysts have commented on PKOH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61. The company has a market cap of $419.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,110.96 and a beta of 1.38. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

In other news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

