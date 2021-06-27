Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) to report $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. Sonoco Products posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonoco Products.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NYSE SON opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.86. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonoco Products (SON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.