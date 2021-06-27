Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) to Sell

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

AQN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 46.58%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,676,000 after buying an additional 330,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,313,000 after buying an additional 86,187 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

