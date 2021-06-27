Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Hold

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CM. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

NYSE CM opened at $116.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $120.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6,770.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after buying an additional 109,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,568,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

