Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) to Sell

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

LYSDY opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

