Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $103.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Blackstone have outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Blackstone remains well-positioned to benefit from its fund-raising ability, revenue mix and inorganic growth initiatives. Also, the company’s buyout of DCI will likely further enhance its digital capabilities. Continued inflows are expected to aid the company's assets under management (AUM) balance. However, elevated operating expenses (owing to higher general and administrative costs) might hurt the bottom line. Further, lower chances of sustainability of the company’s capital deployment activities, given the volatile nature of its earnings and high debt level, remains a major near-term concern.”

BX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.36.

Shares of BX stock opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92. The Blackstone Group has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total value of $3,260,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,660,678.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 70,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

