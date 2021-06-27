Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) to Hold

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

NYSE:GGB opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.33. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

