Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) to “Hold”

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASYS. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ASYS stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.10 million, a P/E ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 938,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 38,743 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 581,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 337,934 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $3,040,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

