Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) and AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Financial Comparison

Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) and AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zadar Ventures and AMS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zadar Ventures N/A N/A -$240,000.00 N/A N/A AMS $4.17 billion 1.32 -$15.00 million N/A N/A

Zadar Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AMS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Zadar Ventures and AMS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zadar Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A AMS 2 3 3 0 2.13

Volatility and Risk

Zadar Ventures has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMS has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zadar Ventures and AMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zadar Ventures N/A -85.13% -63.74% AMS -0.96% 8.38% 3.39%

Summary

AMS beats Zadar Ventures on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zadar Ventures

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets. The company also provides light detection and ranging, a sensing technology for remote object detection and ranging using a light source and receiver. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in PremstÃ¤tten, Austria.

