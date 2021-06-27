Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Up to $28.73

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.73, but opened at $30.13. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $30.13, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($5.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($4.69). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 59.47% and a negative net margin of 243.60%. On average, research analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEAL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

