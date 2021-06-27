ZeroSwap (ZEE) Reaches Market Cap of $11.03 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. In the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $899,687.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.54 or 0.00585745 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00037212 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,716 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

