ZKSwap Reaches One Day Volume of $16.44 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002370 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $153.91 million and $16.44 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00043106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00109535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00162602 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,801.81 or 0.99735398 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002870 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

