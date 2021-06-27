ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches Market Cap of $288,766.92

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $288,766.92 and $62,986.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.59 or 0.00612945 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001038 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 75,940,316,077 coins and its circulating supply is 14,428,143,213 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.