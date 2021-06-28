$0.19 EPS Expected for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Brigham Minerals reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 272.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brigham Minerals.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNRL stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 8,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,715. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.56. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

