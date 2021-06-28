$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 240.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $524,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.78. 989,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,127,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $189.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

