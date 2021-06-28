$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will announce earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,868,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,768,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 587,282 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $23,421,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,106,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $44,146,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 172.7% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

