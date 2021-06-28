$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.13. Cardinal Health posted earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $57.25. 1,705,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,527. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

