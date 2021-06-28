1,042,520 Shares in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:SLCRU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,042,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,353,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,915,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,974,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,986,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,602,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $470,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLCRU opened at $10.04 on Monday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

