109,400 Shares in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Acquired by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 109,400 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 69.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 55,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 5,544.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 183,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.04. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

