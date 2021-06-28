1,199,600 Shares in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) Acquired by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,199,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 10.90% of Marquee Raine Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $494,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAC opened at $9.91 on Monday. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $13.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

