12,416 Shares in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,512,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $145.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.35. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -540.54 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.73.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.