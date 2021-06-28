$128.88 Million in Sales Expected for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will report sales of $128.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.71 million and the lowest is $26.00 million. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $740.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $3.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $18.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.86 billion to $20.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.16.

CCL stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,051,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.33. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

