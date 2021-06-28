15,950 Shares in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 57,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

RIDE opened at $11.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.90.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.