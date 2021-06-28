$17.91 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post sales of $17.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.54 billion to $18.30 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $15.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.23 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $78.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PepsiCo.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.04. 4,279,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,026. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $149.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PepsiCo (PEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.