183,635 Shares in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 183,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Atlas Crest Investment comprises about 0.7% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Atlas Crest Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the 1st quarter worth $5,030,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlas Crest Investment alerts:

Shares of Atlas Crest Investment stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.60.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.