$19.38 Billion in Sales Expected for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to announce $19.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for T-Mobile US’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.83 billion to $19.93 billion. T-Mobile US reported sales of $17.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T-Mobile US will report full-year sales of $80.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.82 billion to $81.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $82.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.67 billion to $85.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T-Mobile US.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,888,772.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,825,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,300. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.41.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T-Mobile US (TMUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.