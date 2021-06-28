$191.40 Million in Sales Expected for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will report $191.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $193.80 million. Glacier Bancorp reported sales of $189.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full-year sales of $778.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $769.90 million to $787.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $931.10 million, with estimates ranging from $921.50 million to $940.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,453,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,988,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after purchasing an additional 669,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.17. The company had a trading volume of 298,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

