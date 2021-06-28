$194.07 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will report sales of $194.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $172.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.16 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $380,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50,971.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year sales of $682.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $690.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $980.75 million, with estimates ranging from $969.80 million to $991.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Accel Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACEL. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.31 on Monday. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $121,136.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,713,364.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,795 shares of company stock worth $2,028,845. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

