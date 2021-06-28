$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

NYSE:BURL traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.55. 8,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,080. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.02. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,018,000 after acquiring an additional 217,705 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.