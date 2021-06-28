$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.76) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.

NYSE:BURL traded down $7.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $318.55. 8,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,080. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.02. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $168.46 and a 52-week high of $339.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $627,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,643,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 816.4% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,018,000 after acquiring an additional 217,705 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

