$22.92 Billion in Sales Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report $22.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.73 billion and the lowest is $22.05 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $92.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $88.13 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $94.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.38 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $205.23. 2,274,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $107.84 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

