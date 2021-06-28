$230.09 Million in Sales Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will announce $230.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.61 million to $232.60 million. WNS reported sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $976.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $967.57 million to $990.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $81.13 on Monday. WNS has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,580,000 after acquiring an additional 42,192 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,834,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,099 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,276,000 after acquiring an additional 37,704 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,552,000 after acquiring an additional 350,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

